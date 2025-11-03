St Kitts and Nevis anticipates sustained economic growth in 2026

Prime Minister Terrance Drew said the government’s economic strategy will be built on a foundation of fiscal prudence, innovation and inclusion.

St Kitts and Nevis has projected sustained economic growth in 2026 with its strong fiscal fundamentals, prudent management and other reforms. In the National Budget Consultation held at St Kitts Marriott Resort, the government announced that the Federation has become one of the most stable and promising economies in the Caribbean.

The consultation was held under the theme, “Powering Progress through Stability and Innovation." It was attended by government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives who have discussed the fiscal outlook for the coming year.

The consultation also revealed that St Kitts and Nevis maintained one of the lowest inflation rates in the Caribbean which is below one percent. This has marked the steady economic performance of the country in the sectors including construction, tourism, renewable energy, and small business development.

The positive performances also boost the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda as it seeks to transform the economy with the help of technological modernization and social inclusion.

In addition to that, the agenda will also feature strategic investments in renewable energy, food security, healthcare, housing and education, aiming for long-term resilience. PM Terrance Drew also addressed the consultation and added that the economic growth strategy will be built on a foundation of fiscal prudence, innovation, and inclusion.

He said that they will work for economic progress to enhance the lives of the people by providing them with great opportunities, equity and national empowerment. The Ministry of Finance also noted that St Kitts and Nevis will see progress in GDP in 2026 through progressive tourism sector, enhanced private sector activities and increased public investments in infrastructure and renewable energy.

PM Drew also shed light on the plans of modernizing the Citizenship by Investment Programme which will serve as a major catalyst for sustainable development.

The government’s policy reforms have also enhanced investor confidence, particularly through transparent governance and modernization of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, which continues to serve as a critical catalyst for sustainable development.

In addition to that, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and youth employment expected to further energize domestic productivity and expand the middle class. The focus on self-reliance and innovation is reshaping the national economy from one of dependency to one of dynamic, inclusive growth.