Sandals to construct 500 room, $500M Beaches resort in Saint Vincent and Grenadines 

Saint Vincent and Grenadines has signed a historic agreement with Sandals to construct a $500 million beaches resort in the island. The major project aims to boost tourism industry of the island and to enhance visitor experience.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the executive chairman of Sandals, Adam Stewart described the moment as ‘historic on many levels’ emphasizing that the project will fulfil the dreams of many who envisioned large scale tourism as a cornerstone of economic growth.

“This is a vision fulfilled of our elders,” Stewart said. “We need to listen to our elders, they know, they see, and they have felt what we have not yet seen.”

Stewart further highlighted that the project would aim to construct more than 500 rooms in the hotel and also marks one of the largest investments in the country. On completion the resort is projected to employ nearly 2000 Vincentians, providing a major boost in local economy through both construction and a long-term job opportunity.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves also shed light on this project through a social media post emphasizing it as a ‘transformative development.’

Sandals has not yet revealed the design or construction timeline for the project but has confirmed that the resort will be constructed by prioritizing environmental sustainability and community involvement.

Notably, the project will be carried out under Beaches brand which is part of Sandals Resorts International and is known for its family friendly all-inclusive model. On completion this would be the first ever beaches resort in Saint Vincent and Grenadines, positioning the country as a major new player in the tourism sector.

However, the project will be second led under Sandals as the International Resort franchise opened its first resort in SVG in March 2024 at Buccament Bay. The commissioned property had a total of 301 rooms with some overwater villas.