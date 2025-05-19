Adrianna Younge's family challenges autopsy reports with WhatsApp evidence

Adrianna Younge’s family shared key WhatsApp evidence on social media, challenging the official claims regarding the autopsy conducted on the 11-years-old after her death. The new evidence outlines that the family’s demand for their desired pathologist was not fulfilled, which has raised serious concerns into the ongoing investigations in the case.

Amika Lewis, a close relative of Adrianna Younge shared a post on her social media along with an image showing the WhatsApp message sent to their then Attorney Darren Wade. The message highlighted that the family demanded an oversight of Dr Hubert Daisley, a renowned pathologist from Trinidad to perform the autopsy, however Dr Collins was provided to them.

The message is from 25th April 2025, a day after Adrianna’s lifeless body was discovered from the swimming pool of the Double Day hotel in Tuschen, Guyana. While sharing the WhatsApp message, Adrianna Younge’s aunt, Amika Lewis stated that, “Check the date on this message (April 25). Since April 25 we the family of Adriana Younge asked for Dr. Hubert Daisley, but Collins was “given” to us.”

The family is now publicly alleging how and by whom Dr Collins was appointed for them. This has raised serious concerns about the transparency in the investigations of the case. This revelation is expected to intensify the calls for integrity in the case with more scrutiny in handling Adrianna Younge’s case.

UK Doctor shares shocking details in Adrianna Younge’s case

Notably, the autopsy results on Adrianna Young’s body revealed that she died out of drowning, however, the family and the netizens refused to accept so, highlighting that the marks on her body didn’t depict so. Renowned doctor Mark Devonish from UK, who is a dual specialist in Acute and General Internal Medicine also expressed his opinion and shared details emphasizing that why Adrianna could not have died by drowning.

He stated that a body when drowns absorbs water and inhales as well which increases the density of the body and pushes it down in the pool. However, in Adrianna’s case, the body was found floating in the water. He then also emphasized that Adrianna’s body was not bloated as well, which is a major phase when someone drowns in the water.

He highlighted that in Adrianna Younge’s case, she was sedated and drowned in a smaller volume of water and then was transferred in the pool afterwards.

Adrianna Younge’s body to be sent to the US

However, the investigations into Adrianna Younge’s case are currently going on, and her body will be sent to the US for a second autopsy. The necessary documentation is currently being prepared to follow the same. While the case further unfolds, stay tuned with Associates Times for all the major updates in Adrianna Younge’s case.