Trinidad: Breakfast Shed Temporarily Closed over $1M debt to Udecott

Trinidad and Tobago: Breakfast Shed, an iconic tourist attraction at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain in Trinidad has been temporarily shut down as vendors faced mounting debts. As per reports, vendors face a debt of $1 million owed to the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott).

The vendors also owe more than $30,000 to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), which collectively mounts to a significant financial strain. In response a closure was implemented as a measure to address these liabilities, leaving the future of the longstanding food hub uncertain.

A discussion from the officials of Udecott is expected to take place along with the vendors who may co-ordinate and come to mutual conclusion between both the parties. However, until any arrangement is made to settle the outstanding balances the operations will remain suspended.

Locals share their dissatisfaction

The Breakfast Shed has notably been serving as one of Port of Spain’s most popular dining locations for decades. The breakfast shed offered affordable local cuisine to workers, visitors, and regular patrons, however its sudden closure has sparked disappointment among customers and raised concerns about the livelihoods of many vendors who depend on the facility.

A user named Vishnu Master who claimed to visit the place often stated his concern as he wrote, “Breakfast shed has been there for decades offering good food and providing entrepreneurs a living for they and their families. However, over the last few years the place has deteriorated. It is in such a great location, in the heart of the city, on the water, next door to Hyatt. An ideal place for great restaurants and fine dining. If the present occupants cannot do the upgrade, I guess with some Government assistance then they’d have to go. Today I had lunch there and just imagine there were no plastic forks only plastic spoons.”

Another user named Shirley Harrypersad stated, “How come it reaches so high, and T & Tec did not cut them off and also the rent reaches that amount and they were still running business?”

“Sign over the stalls to people who are willing to pay their overhead costs. So many people wish they could get a spot like that for their business,” wrote Mark Lovell.

Impact of Breakfast Shed’s closure on locals

While the full impact of Breakfast shed’s closure on local economy is yet to be assessed, stakeholders agree that the decision may affect not just the vendors and their families but also the cultural and economic landscape of the city.