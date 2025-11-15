Two dead after hurricane relief plane crashes in Florida en route to Jamaica

Jamaica: Two individuals died after a small plan carrying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica crashed in Florida on Monday (November 10, 2025). The incident occurred shortly after take-off from Fort Lauderdale Executive airport as aircraft suddenly went down in a retention pond within the Windsor Bay subdivision of Coral Springs, Florida.

The aircraft was a Beechcraft Kind Air turboprop departed around 10: 14 am and crashed minutes later and narrowly missed residential homes. The aircraft is registered to International Air Services and it has departed the airport to provide hurricane supplies to Jamaica which was recently battered by category 5 Hurricane Melissa.

As per the report, the plane first clipped trees and a backyard fence and then sinked into the water. Due to the crash, it has turned into a trail of fuel and wreckage and reports also outlined that no residents on the ground were injured.

The citizens around the incident site have watched the crash and called it a harrowing scene as the plane broke apart upon impact and residents also smelled strong fuel fumes in the neighbourhood. It has sinked into the water and as per the residents, a large portion of the plan was into the water. The recovery crews and emergency responders have searched the pond for remains and debris.

The investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. The review process of the flight logs, maintenance records, weather conditions and the cargo manifest have been launched by the authorities.

As of now, the identities of the victims have not yet been released and it was also unclear if anyone else was on board. Officials and residents have expressed shock as the flight was part of humanitarian relief efforts for Jamaica. The crash disrupted the flow of urgently needed supplies to the island nation and citizens called it a tragic incident.