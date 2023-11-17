Mocha, EBD House destroyed by fire in Guyana

Mocha and EBD House have been destroyed by fire at Lot 76 Sixth Field, Plantation, Mocha, East Bank Demerara

Guyana: Mocha and EBD House have been destroyed by fire at Lot 76 Sixth Field, Plantation, Mocha, East Bank Demerara. The Guyana Fire Service has closely monitored the situation.

As the Guyana Fire Service continues to fight fire across Guyana diligently, a call was received yesterday (November 15, 2023) at 13:22hrs alerting the fire department of a fire at Lot 76 Sixth Field, Plantation, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Immediately, a crew of firefighters from the Eccles and West Ruimveldt fire stations, together with Water Carrier #14 and Land Rover #07, was dispatched to the location.

The structure involved in the fire was a two-story wooden and concrete building measuring 20m by 12m and owned by 44-year-old Glen Valentine. Firefighters managed to contain the fire and eventually extinguished it, using one jet working from light pump #112 and pumping from the tank supply. Despite these efforts, the building and its contents were completely destroyed, leaving two persons homeless: Glen Valentine and Melissa Charles.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Fire Prevention Department.

The Guyana Fire Service is encouraging citizens to employ the following simple domestic fire safety measures when away from their homes:

Ensuring all electrical appliances not in use are unplugged

Ensuring the gas or electric stove is turned off

Ensuring all combustible materials are in a well-ventilated storage area, away from potential sources of ignition.

Upon arrival at the location, the crew of firefighters have assessed the situation. Such incidents have been reported in Guyana before. The incident of the fallen tree on the house was also reported. No life was loss neither was anyone trapped inside the house. However, a number of household items, including the roof and the northern and eastern walls of the house, were destroyed.

As per the government, they will assess the situation and find out the reasons behind the destruction

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com