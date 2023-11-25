Body of Wanted man set on fire in Guyana

According to sources, the police reportedly left the man's body alone covered at the scene and went to the waterfront to get transportation to transport the body out of the Backdam

The body of Willaim Hendricks, who was stabbed to death by person or persons at Eruma Backdam, Two Point Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (7), yesterday at 17:00 hours, was set on fire after police from the region were called in to investigate his death.

At about 17:45 hours Dave Hamilton, a 37-year-old Security Guard employed with Hopkinson Security Company, called Bartica Police Station, via cellular phone, and reported that around 17:15 hours, while performing duties at one Kevin’s Camp, Eruma Backdam, he received information that Hendricks, who is Wanted by Police for questioning in relation to robbery under arms, firearm possession and narcotic possession, was lying motionless on the trail, with what appeared to be stabbed wounds about his body.

After receiving the call, Hamilton went to the scene, where he observed the body and took several photographs.

Detectives were then dispatched to the locations to conduct an investigation. However, after detectives went to the location, they saw Hendricks lying motionless with several stab wounds about his body.

Sources said police took a white plastic and placed it over the dead man’s body.

According to sources, the police reportedly left the man’s body alone covered at the scene and went to the waterfront to get transportation to transport the body out of the Backdam.

Hendricks body was then set ablaze, but it did not burned completely.

In several photos, it was seen, just after Hendricks was stabbed to death, person or persons snapped several photos of him. In those photos, the stab wounds on the man’s body were fresh, the blood was still wet, and parts of his body and clothing that had mud were still wet.

He was clad in a red shirt, black short pants, long boots, a blue, red, and white Captain America boxers, and it was also visible since his short pants were below his buttocks.

In other photos, the plastic that the police used to cover the man’s body was partially burnt out on the mans left side body causing his body to receive burns. Four XL tins were seen around the man’s body.

Hendricks, who was aware that one day he would be unalived by his killers, had revealed the names of the persons who attempted to murder him on several occasions. More shocking details relating to the man’s death will be released in a subsequent report.

In early October, a Wanted Bulletin was issued for Hendricks for the offenses mentioned above.

