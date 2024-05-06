Dominica Cable Car Project crew repairing Boiling Lake Trail for smooth hiking

The Dominica Cable Car Project crew has efficiently been conducting regular maintenance and repair work on the “Boiling Lake Trail” for smooth hiking of tourists amidst the ongoing construction across the site.

Roseau, Dominica: The Dominica Cable Car Project crew has efficiently been conducting regular maintenance and repair work on the “Boiling Lake Trail” for smooth hiking of tourists amidst the ongoing construction across the site.

Dominica Cable Car Project has been progressing rapidly in its construction phase due to the work of the crew who has also been making efforts to preserve the natural assets of the country such as boiling lake and others. Notably, the tourists have been encountering obstacles while hiking the trail due to rough terrain and environmental issues.

However, the Cable Car crew decided to remove these issues and the appropriate repair and maintenance tasks have been started along the trail. The aim of repairing these trials is to ensure the safety of the tourists and make them hike the trail smoothly.

Outlining the maintenance activities undertaken across the site, the Project Manager for the Cable Car Project- Randell Gliege asserted that the workers have been working on several things such as cutting the overgrown grass and repairing the walking paths.

The construction crew has been clearing overgrown bushes to clean the original paths and repairing the steps of the walking paths and bridge. The work has also been done on the cleaning of the lanes to ensure the smooth drainage of rainwater which when pooled can cause a serious slip hazard to hikers.

Randell Gliege said that their team has been making its best efforts for the proper maintenance of the trails so that the travellers could hike with relative ease.

It is worth mentioning that the construction of the Cable Car has generated massive employment opportunities for the local community of Dominica. This has led to their active participation in maintenance activities which could prevent the natural assets of Dominica.

The repairs of the trails have also made hesitant travellers hike the Boiling Lake trail with confidence and fulfill their adventurous ambitions.

As per the sources, rumors have been spread that the Dominica Cable Car Project may halt the jobs of tourist hike guides. However, the situation in real is quite contradictory to the rumors as a sense of satisfaction has been observed among the guides due to the employment opportunities brought up by the project.

Many expressed pleasure over the regular maintenance and repair of the trails which paced up their work and tourist activities across Dominica.

One added, ”This is quite exciting to see the efficient work is being done for the repairing of the trails which has brought opportunities for us to earn more money and run the business smoothly. I am guiding the tourists about the Cable Car Project and showing them the work that has been conducted on the site for a smooth visit for the travellers.

Besides this, the crew of the Cable Car Project has also been working on the repair and maintenance of the Waitukubuli National Trail and the project manager said that efficient progress has been made. The repair is also ongoing on the decades-old suspension bridge as the workers have installed fresh cables and shackles on various parts.

Such cables would ensure smooth walking across the bridge and enhance the safety of the tourists. Project Manager Gliege said that the road leading to the construction site for the cable car project is in good condition and regular cleaning work is going on.

Dominica Cable Car Project will make it easier for travelers to explore the beauty of the world’ second boiling lake efficiently. It will take the tourists from Roseau to the boiling lake and make them explore the natural assets of the country.