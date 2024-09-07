Dominica: Kman-6ixx removed from Fete Fwadi, Malia Donn announced as replacement

The upcoming Fete Fwadi in Dominica will not feature Trinidadian artist Kman-6ixx following his removal due to National Security Concerns

Dominica: The upcoming Fete Fwadi in Dominica will not feature Trinidad and Tobago based artist Kman-6ixx following his removal due to National Security Concerns. The artist whose real name is Kashif Alexander Sankar was set to perform at the concert scheduled in Bellevue, Dominica for September 7th.

Event organizers following the removal have apologized to fans, who were eager to see him perform live. In response, they have announced Jamaican Dancehall sensation Malia Donn as the replacement to the performer.

The organisers in regard to this emphasized, “We did not foresee any challenges when booking and announcing the artist.”

Sankar, however, said during a recent interview, “Right now, everybody is on me, and I am really fed up with it. everybody is on me for lyrics. I said I’m just fine but it’s just too much.”

He is rumoured to be involved in criminal activities and part of gangs, but the artist has put a hold on these allegations while stating them as false. He further added that he is looking forward to change his music focus, given the pressure around him.

His controversial criminal record is the main reason behind these bans. He was notably arrested earlier in February this year by Trinidadian police for involvement in gang-related activities.

The police upon his arrest stated that he was observed singing and using offensive gestures in videos, which also seemed to promote the Sixx gang. He was then granted bail for his offenses.

Notably, the artist has not just been banned from Dominica but many other Caribbean nations including Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.

While he was going for his concert in Antigua last month, the immigration officials denied him entry. Attempts were made to resolve the issue, but no conclusion was reached, and he was ultimately denied entry to the island.

Last month, he also went to the Bahamas but he was barred from entering there as authorities said that he was in active gang affiliation.

The removal of Kman-6ixx from Fete Fwadi underscores the concerns of authorities against national security. However, Malia Donn as a new replacement will provide the audience with an engaging and different musical experience further highlighting the event with its cultural vibes.