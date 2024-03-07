Dominica Cable Car Project update: Top Station work set to begin next week

As the work on the Dominica Cable Car Project has been progressing smoothly, the new update unveiled that the tower foundation is built and the staircase has been installed at the top station.

Roseau, Dominica: The work on the Dominica Cable Car Project has been progressing smoothly, the latest update revealed that the tower foundation has been completed and the staircase has been installed at the top station. The work on the top station is scheduled to begin next week.

Regarding the progress on other towers, the work on Towers 9, 16, and 17 has been completed, while Tower 1 and Tower 17 are still under construction. The workers have been installing the saddles on these towers and with around 75% of the work completed.

Besides this, there are currently two locations for the helipad have been designated, one is at the mid-station and the second is at Tower 18 which is the top station. The helicopter which has been approved by the government of the United States has now been lifting the materials and equipment from the bottom station to the top station.

Since the operations started with a helicopter on the construction site, the project management has prioritized making the work easy for the workers, aiming to enhance their productivity. On this front, the government has provided the constructed buildings at the top station which have been airlifted.

The workers were given six houses including three bunkhouses, one kitchen/dining room, one office, and one wash house. As per the update, the houses brought happiness among the workers and they extended gratitude to the government.

The airlifting of the houses at the top station was the first time a helicopter had been used by the workers in Dominica. It has also accelerated the pace of the construction of the project, aiming to enhance the transportation of the materials.

The reports also indicate that the team also managed to place bar-cage concrete and the top station will be given prime focus after the completion of the work on other tower foundations.

As per the earlier updates, the steel has been formed and laid on the site of the Tower Foundation 16 and the workers have dug large holes at the top stations. At the top station, the trail work was completed last week and the workers also showcased positive signs towards development.

The work on the Parking Lot Site has also been making progress as 90% of the work has been completed. The Cable Car Project has been progressing at a rapid pace and is known as significant for enhancing the economy and local community of Dominica.

Recently, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica announced that the project has directly employed 210 local citizens of Dominica, empowering the local community. The reports also suggested that the project will also generate permanent jobs for more than 100 people.

It will also benefit in empowering the taxi drivers, tour guides, restaurants, and local vendors, further increasing the number of arrivals in Dominica.