Dominica Cable Car Project: Work progressing on Tower 7, shows promising signs

Roseau, Dominica: The work on the much-awaited project of Dominica- “World’s longest Cable Car” has been progressing at a rapid pace as the crew is building the road for trucks to pour concrete at Dopplemayr Tower 7. While showing positive signs, the installment of the towers and working of the helicopter has turned out to be a success.

As per the recent reports, work is progressing at Dopplemayr Tower 7 where the workers have been drilling holes to achieve foundation stability. The March 2024 update also showcased that the construction has witnessed progress in the incredible work done over the past five weeks, including the installation of Tower 18 and the crucial steel rope setup.

Project Manager Richard Reedyk stated, ”Its’ been an amazing five weeks as we have got a lot of work done. The Blackhawk Helicopter was flying loads to all of our LCS Tower Stations and placing concrete, buildings, flying towers and helping us set up the material handling ropeway for LCS.”

In the construction work, the installment of the Tower 18 has been completed for the material handling ropeway, representing the top of the line. Tower 18 has all of the necessary guy ropes attached to it as well as a concrete and metal anchor that will allow the workers to transport materials up for the construction of the top terminal.

In addition to that, the 12mm diameter steel rope has also been installed at the construction site from the bottom station to the top station which will allow them to pull the larger cables through that are required for the operation of the material handling ropeway.

Since then, the Blackhawk helicopter has left, the workers are looking forward to work with the Dominicans and the local suppliers to bring this project through to the completion.

The project manager expressed pleasure with the pace of the work and stated that the construction is progressing smoothly, with the completion of several milestones at the site.

Earlier, the utilization of the helicopter was also lauded by Brian Jorgenson who is the pilot of the helicopter. He said that the functioning of the construction work became smooth in carrying the materials from bottom to the top.

The World’s Longest Cable Car is all set to connect the world with the world’s second-largest boiling lake, making people travel through the scenic view of Dominica in 20 minutes. Currently, it takes around 6 hours for travellers to complete the Boiling Lake trail, which will now become accessible and fast.

The project of Cable Car Project has been providing several opportunities to the local workers.