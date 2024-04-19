Curepe car crash claims one life, injures another

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man was found dead while an 18-year-old man was admitted to hospital in critical condition with several injuries after an incident fiery car crash along the Southern Main Road in Curepe. The accident was recorded at the Rituals Coffee shop in the locality on Thursday, 18 April.

The deceased victim was a farmer by his occupation who is identified with his documented name as Anand Samaroo. The other teenage victim who got injured in the fiery car crash was a relative of the victim, identified as Josiah Samaroo, who was a fruit vendor in Curepe, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

The relationship between the victims is disclosed to be of an uncle and nephew. As per the reports, the life taking incident of a fiery car crash took place on the day in Curepe while the victims were going back to their home.

It is said that the victims were on their way back after having doubles and drinks in their motor vehicle, travelling on the Southern Main Road. On the way, the victims observed a marked vehicle belonging to the police department.

The victim, Anand Samaroo, who was controlling the motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Corolla NZE car, got scared of getting pulled up by the police officers as he was drinking and driving. The victim accelerated his speed to escape the place quickly before the officers ordered them to stop.

In the attempt to flee from the site to save themselves from getting caught under the offence of driving under the influence, the accident took place. The driver lost control of the motor vehicle in the process and crashed.

After the car crash, the impact of the accident caused an explosion which set the vehicle into flames. The police officers on the site observed the incident of the Curepe car crash of the vehicles with registration number of PBM 6546 along the Southern Main Road.

The police officers took the charge and went for the rescue. The victims were found injured in the crashed motor vehicle suffering with several wounds. Both the victims were taken to the hospital for medical treatment under medical observation in critical condition. In the hospital, Anand Samaroo was reported dead officially as he was not able to survive the injuries while the other victim was under the treatment process.