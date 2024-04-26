CSG Patricia Scotland celebrates 75th anniversary of Commonwealth

CSG Patricia Scotland celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth and commended the progress throughout these years

CSG Patricia Scotland celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth and commended the progress throughout these years. She said that these years have witnessed the unity and significant development for the Commonwealth.

Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary General extended wishes on the occasion and said that this is the time to reflect on the things which they have done for the development and explore new ideas to do better work.

She said,” Today we celebrate 75 years of unity and progress in our Commonwealth family. From 8 nations to 56, the Commonwealth now spans six continents and represents a third of humanity.”

She added that over the years, the family of the Commonwealth has become bigger and bolder which is great accomplishment for them. “Despite global challenges, we’ve proven we’re stronger together, ”said the CSG.

While expressing pleasure, CSG Patricia Scotland added that it is wonderful to be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth starting so many years ago with just eight independent new republics joining the old Commonwealth.

She said, ”But look where we are today, 56 countries, more than 2.6 billion people, 60% of whom we have under the age of 30 have joined the Commonwealth throughout these years, which is incredible.”

CSG Scotland added that they have faced so much as a family over the last 75, now they face the challenges of climate change, technological explosion, the issues that they have on trade, on young people, on women, but they have been proven great in these year.

She added,”Yet we know that we are more than equal to these challenges. The Commonwealth has demonstrated for 75 years now that we can do this, and together, we can.”

In addition to that, Patricia Scotland also joined several events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth and said that this is the day to celebrate the modern Commonwealth which is growing with time