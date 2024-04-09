CSG Patricia Scotland recalls genocide against Tutsi on 30th commemoration in Kigali

Patricia Scotland- the Commonwealth Secretary General recalled the genocide against the Tutsi on the passage of the 30 years and visited Kigali to mark the 30th commemoration

Patricia Scotland- the Commonwealth Secretary General recalled the genocide against the Tutsi on the passage of the 30 years and visited Kigali to mark the 30th commemoration. She joined Heads of State, fellow heads of international organizations and Rwandans in the event on Monday.

She shared glimpses and said that the event is the true reflection and reminder for the global community about the importance of peace and unity. CSG Scotland expressed honour and mentioned that never again must there be any genocide anywhere in the world.

She said,” It’s an honour to share this moment in this beautiful country of a thousand hills. Today’s event is a reminder that we must continue to be bold in our actions to foster peace, reconciliation and unity.” CSG Scotland also reminded Kwibuka and said that it made them understand that history is an indubitable and undoubtable judge.

Notably, Scotland visited Kigali for the commemoration of 30 years of genocide against the Tutsi and participated in a series of events such as meeting with diplomatic leaders and conversations with significant personalities.

In Rwanda, she participated in Kwibuka 30, met with leaders and held significant diplomatic talks about peace, global collaboration and security. She also had a productive conversation with Lesotho’s Prime Minister, Sam Matekane, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lejone Mpotjoane.

The prime minister updated her on his current initiatives, to which Patricia Scotland talked about technical assistance that The Commonwealth could provide to support performance management and accelerate justice reforms.

The discussion between them also featured the talks about the CHOGM 2024 which is scheduled to be held in October.

On the 30th commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi, Scotland mentioned,” As we reflect on the excruciating pain of the genocide, we recognize the love, bravery and fortitude which Rwandese have demonstrated in the last 30 years to heal, build peace and move forward.”

Patricia Scotland expressed deep sorrow on the genocide and said that even after 30 year, she is still in shock by the inhumanity against the Tutsi. She said,” The searing pain I experienced as I looked upon the remains of the 10,000 killed in one day and the 45,000 who are buried in the mass grave at the site of the old church is unbearable.”

CSG Scotland asserted that it is even possible to recover from such a grievous injury to the soul of nation, and lauded Rwanda for their enough love and forgiveness. She said,” But Rwanda is that miracle and it enables you to believe that with enough love and forgiveness, the human spirit can rise and overcome anything.”