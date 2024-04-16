CSG Patricia Scotland meets Deputy Minister of Cyprus during her official tour

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, met with Deputy Minister of Cyprus- Nicodemos Damianou, during her official visit to the country on Monday.

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, met with Deputy Minister of Cyprus- Nicodemos Damianou, during her official visit to the country on Monday. She expressed pleasure and discussed several matters related to innovation, research, and digitalization.

CSG Scotland stated that the discussion has also fostered shared interests, which will be helpful in driving progress and advancing the Connectivity agenda. She said,”We discussed innovation, research, and digitalization. Our shared interests will drive progress and advance the Connectivity Agenda to boost development and prosperity across the Commonwealth.”

During her visit, she also launched the Commonwealth AI Academy where the citizens of Cyprus will be given equipment and essential tools for enhancing their skills. She expressed pride with the launch and reiterated her commitment of making it a foundation for the future.

Patricia added, ”I was proud to have recently launched the Commonwealth AI Academy to equip citizens with essential tools for upskilling and providing a foundation for the future.”

CSG Scotland landed in Cyprus on Sunday and participated in series of events for enhancing bilateral and diplomatic cooperation between Commonwealth and the nation. She also visited the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and explored the rich history of the country.

She also witnessed exhibits representing over 5,000 years and learned more about the rich history and social development of Nicosia and Cyprus and the museum’s educational programmes.

CSG Patricia Scotland also met with Annita Demetriou who is the first President of House of Representatives and disused several ways of deepening engagement with the Commonwealth.

She said,”We discussed ways to deepen engagement with the Commonwealth and empower youth. I also raised the exceptional work of Cyprus with the Commonwealth Says No More Chapter to safeguard women and girls.”

CSG Scotland has also been warmly welcomed by President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, ahead of the inaugural Commonwealth Ocean Ministers Meeting. She commended his for the country’s role in hosting COMM and their leadership on ocean protection and the blue economy.