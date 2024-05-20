CSG Patricia Scotland attends 22nd CCEM in London, reviews education processes

Patricia Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary General, attended the 22nd edition of the Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers, which is underway at Marlborough House in London.

Patricia Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary General, attended the 22nd edition of the Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers, which is underway at Marlborough House in London. She participated in a series of activities and met with several diplomatic leaders for exclusive collaboration and dialogues.

CSG Scotland also reviewed the progress of the Commonwealth and addressed the ways of enhancing the education sector in the member states. She said that education is the cornerstone of the country and emphasized the significance of technology in reshaping the education landscape around the world.

She also participated in the ACU Summit 2024 ahead of the conference in London and said that the summit is the beacon of excellence, fostering collaboration, innovation and inclusivity in higher education institutions within our diverse Commonwealth family.

While addressing the attendees, she outlined the importance of education and noted that they will remain committed to fostering higher education in the Commonwealth. CSG Scotland noted that education will serve as the platform to enhance sustainable employment, prosperity, and development.

In addition to that, CSG Scotland also met with several dignitaries and talked about the collaborative approach for the enhancement of the education sector. She extended a welcome to HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, to Marlborough House ahead of CCEM.

CSG Scotland noted that in his role as the Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion, he met with education ministers to discuss education priorities across the 56 member countries.

She also participated in the welcome conference where education ministers to CCEM have been gathered. CSG Scotland said,” Education is a fundamental right for all & a catalyst for positive change. It is our collective responsibility to shape a more inclusive and equitable education system for our future generations.”

On the second day of the conference, CSG Scotland noted that the education ministers have convened at CCEM to review progress on commitments and discuss strategic actions needed to address education inequity across the Commonwealth.

She also met with Bangladesh Minister of Health, Dr Samanta Lala Sen, on the margins of the conference, where they discussed the importance of a One Health approach and building resilient health systems.