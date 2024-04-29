CSG Patricia Scotland launches Youth Development Index on 75th anniversary of Commonwealth

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, launched the latest iteration of the Global Youth Development Index Report on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth

Patricia Scotland– the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, launched the latest iteration of the Global Youth Development Index Report on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth. She expressed pleasure and said that the index will support youth development.

Spanning 183 countries, the report of the Youth Development Index outlined the progress and critical priorities for enhancing youth well-being and empowerment across the globe. She said,” Proud to launch the latest iteration of the Youth Development Index today as we mark 75 years of the modern Commonwealth.”

For over ten years, the Youth Development Index has been a vital tool in supporting youth development, not only in the Commonwealth but across the world.

She added that the future success of the Commonwealth rests with the 1.5 billion young people. CSG Scotland noted that as they launched this YDI, and recommitted to placing youth development at the top of their shared agenda.

She stated that the shared agenda will ensure a resilient and common future for all the countries in the Commonwealth. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, the 56 member countries recently came together to mark the day and renew their commitment to deliver a resilient and prosperous future for all.

The Youth Development Index 2023 is designed to support policymakers, governments, and the public. It is aimed at reflecting the progress that has been made over more than a decade and developing new strategies for strengthening youth empowerment.

The report is also designed to provide recent updates about the youth development up to 2022 and impact of the pandemic which is needed to be assessed.

Earlier, she also extended wishes to South Africa on the occasion of their Freedom Day. She added,” Today, we celebrate the historic milestone of democracy and unity. As part of our Commonwealth family, let’s honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and continue working towards a brighter future for all.”