British man assaulted by five in Claxton Bay robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: Two senior citizens including a man and a woman got robbed during a home invasion by five suspects on the early morning of Monday, 29 April, around 4:30 am. The incident of crime was recorded in a locality of Claxton Bay where the victim man, who is a British national, got assaulted by the assailants.

The victims of the robbery are identified in the reports with their age among whom the Claxton Bay assault victim is a 78-year-old man of British origin. Whereas the other victim of the robbery is disclosed to be an 85-year-old woman. The criminal act took place at the residence of Claxton Bay, a community of Trinidad along the western coast of the island.

As per the reports, the incident of the criminal act was observed when the two senior citizens were sleeping at a house along Sitahal Avenue on the day. It is said that the unknown assailant made their way inside the home in the dark with the intention to loot the premises.

At nearly 4:30 am, while the two old people sleeping in the house, thru suddenly heard a loud sound that interrupted their rest in the middle. Both the old individuals made their way out of the bedroom to take a look at what happened in their house. While investigating the resin behind the loud noise the victims spotted five suspects, who already pushed themselves inside their property without any permission.

It is mentioned that the five suspect who invaded the house were covering their faces with masks to protect the possibility of their identification. It is also said that the two among the five assailants were carrying firearms with them.

Straight after, the five suspects confronted the old citizens while the two assailants armed themselves with guns and threatened them for their lives. Subsequently, the intention of robbery was announced while the five suspects launched a physical assault on the male British nation at his Claxton Bay home.

After assaulting the old man physically, the suspects proceeded and tied up the two senior citizens, both man and woman. The suspects used pieces of clothes to bind the hands and feet of both victims to make them unable to resist against their intentions.

Immediately after tying the old victims, the five suspects started exploring the house to find the valuables that they could take with them. It is said that the suspects looted the valuables from the house including the smartphone of the victims and some jewellery with an amount of six thousand dollars in cash from the house. Instantly after fulfilling their intentions, all the assailants left the house and fled while leaving the victim senior citizens in the same condition.

Somehow, the victim British man of assault, and the old lady involved in the complainant side in the robbery case of Claxton Bay, managed to untie the bondage of their feet and hands. Straight after, the old victims wasted no time and raised a call to the police department for help.

The information was passed by the victims to the law protection unit about the robbery in the Claxton Bay house and assault against the old British man. The responsible police unit of the region prepared a team of officers and arrived at the mentioned address in response to the information.

Under the leadership of W-PC Hills, the team of responding officers confirmed the report and collected the relevant clues after seizing the site of the incident. The police officers on duty recorded the statements of the victims after which the investigation was launched. The police department is conducting inquiries to find the five suspects involved in the crime.