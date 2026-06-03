PAHO endorses St Kitts and Nevis’ locally developed digital health information system

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew addresses the country about successfully signing the contract of the National Digital Health Information System designed and developed by local talent of St Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The National Digital Health Information System (NDHIS) manufactured by the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) received highly positive feedback from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). The system was presented before PAHO experts for evaluation and as described by Dr. Drew “they were blown away.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who is also the minister of health praised the Robotics Association saying, “the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis are capable of competing against well-established firms that they don't even know the firms who they were competing against. And they were judged to be the best.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotic Association which is responsible for the design, development, testing, and commissioning of the NDHIS signed the partnership agreement with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission last week. The project is set to be implemented shortly with an initial investment of EC$1,680,000. The initiative is a significant part of the government’s extensive vision of modernising healthcare services with unconventional technological and digital transformations.

The foundation of the NDHIS was established over the past year by connecting all the hospitals and health centres to one secure internet network. And now the comprehensive system which was needed to fully modernize healthcare delivery has finally achieved the implementation stage. Once the implementation is completed, the digital healthcare system will help in connectivity among the nation’s healthcare institutions improving accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services.

The Chairman and founder of the SKNRA, Dr. Ricardo Neil praised the local team responsible for this accomplishment. He said that the recognition from the international health authorities strengthened the competence of local innovators to compete globally in technological advancement.

The innovation is expected to create a more inclusive, accessible, and efficient healthcare system by providing the citizens greater access to their personal health records, constructing a technologically advanced healthcare experience for the citizens of the twin island’s federation.