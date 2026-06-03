12-year-old Greyson Burrell becomes first Kittitian to compete at OPTINAM

Greyson recently became the first sailor from St Kitts and Nevis to compete at the Optimist North American Championship.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Twelve-year old Greyson Burrell brought laurels to St. Kitts and Nevis by becoming the first from the twin island federation to get qualified and compete in the Optimist North American Championship. He secured a commendable 20th-place finish where he was competing with 57 sailors in the championship held from May 21-28 at Halifax, Canada.

This comes not far from his previous landmark achievement which was gold at the Antigua Racing Cup which is a competitive regatta held off Antigua’s south coast (Falmouth/English Harbour race area).

However, this is just an addition to the already dashing shoulder epaulettes to this ‘Renaissance’ of a child. His past achievements include gold in St. Kitts & Nevis National Dinghy Championship, bronze in Caribbean Dinghy Championship as well as multiple competitive finishes in various championship fleets.

He is known and widely praised for his promising and resilient performance across all patterns as locals refer to him as a multi-sports star.

“The streamlined transition of his and to emerge out as the best when put in any kind of condition is what catches everybody’s eyeballs. If at 12, he is acting as such a worldwide inspiration and punching the name of St Kitts and Nevis into everybody’s hearts, we can only imagine what the future holds for this prodigy.”

Notably, Burrell has represented The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association and The St. Kitts Yacht Club in the past. Both the clubs praised his performance and expressed gratitude for all his supporters.