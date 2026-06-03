PM Skerrit urges Dominicans to prepare as 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called on residents to review emergency plans and stay alert, citing recent flooding and landslides as a reminder of the importance of hurricane preparedness.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged citizens to remain vigilant and prepared as the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1.

In a message shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Prime Minister reminded the locals of the significance of preparedness and pointed towards the recent heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides which affected several communities across the east and northeast regions of the island.

“Just weeks ago, several communities across the East and Northeast were impacted by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides from a trough system. The experience reminded us that preparedness must remain a national priority,” he said.

PM Skerrit further highlighted the government's continued investment in climate resilience since the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria including stronger housing, improved emergency shelters and enhanced disaster response systems.

However, he stressed that preparedness remains a shared responsibility. "I encourage all households to review emergency plans, secure essential supplies and stay informed through official sources throughout the season," he added.

A typical Atlantic Hurricane Season usually runs from June 1 to November 30 each year with its climatological peak around September 10.

Hurricanes are powerful storms that are tropical cyclones or low pressure weather systems that contain thunderstorms. These storms pose a significant threat as damaging winds, torrential rainfall and life-threatening storm surges which further result in ruinous events like flooding, coastal erosion, landslides and even tornadoes which devastates the social and economic life of people.

These tropical systems can develop anywhere across the basin with early-season activity during June and July is typically favored in the Gulf, western Caribbean and along the Southeast U.S. coast, where ocean waters warm first and atmospheric conditions can occasionally support development.

As far as this year`s prediction is concerned a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chart shows a 55% chance of a below normal 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. However 8-14 named storms are expected out of which 3-6 are expected to convert into hurricanes with 2 possible major ones.

This comes in the backdrop of a relatively underwhelming El Nino season. It can potentially result in shifting pressures, temperatures and wind patterns but this year it tends to increase upper-level wind shear across the Atlantic basin. Stronger wind shear can disrupt developing tropical systems and limit the number of storms that become hurricanes.

However, recent reports suggest that warm waters and a developing El Nino help trigger the first tropical depression of the 2026 Eastern Pacific season. A change in weather conditions is forecasted to continue intermittently through the upcoming weekend of June 6th and 7th.