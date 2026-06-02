Belize: Teen fatally shot, cousin injured in shooting at Gardenia Village

Belize: A 15-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old injured in a shooting on Sunday, May 31, in Gardenia Village, Belize District. Police have launched an investigation, with no arrests made and no motive established.

The deceased victim has been identified as Rackeem Raheem Armstrong, a student at Ladyville Technical High School, who suffered catastrophic gunshot wounds to his head and right shoulder. The injured has been identified as Justin Young, Armstrong's cousin, who had just graduated from an IT vocational program.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening, at around 8: 30 p.m., when both the victims along with their family members went to the unnamed street in the village for a routine Sunday evening barbecue.

While the family was socializing and enjoying their quality time, and both the victims were standing on the corner of the street, an armed assailant suddenly emerged from a darkened area and approached the group.

Upon approaching the group of family members, the assailant opened fire without warning, discharging roughly 15 shots following which the relatives scattered for cover in an attempt to save these lives. After the shooting, the armed assailant fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Once the shooting ceased, the mother of Justin Young went back out to the site of the gunfire and discovered Rackeem Raheem unconsciously and his cousin Justin Young consciously lying on the floor as they both suffered gunshot wounds to the bodies.

Following which she raised an alarm and contacted the Emergency responders who rushed both teenagers to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City for urgent medical treatment.

Despite everyone's efforts to save Rackeem Raheem Armstrong who suffered catastrophic gunshot wounds to his head and right shoulder, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival. While Justin Young, who suffered severe gunshot injury to his spine/buttock, underwent surgery to remove the bullet, and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively trying to determine the motive behind the attack. Officers further urged the people with information to come forward and assist investigators to locate or find the suspect responsible.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.