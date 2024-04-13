Bail denied of accused for ammunition possession in Portmore

Jamaica: The parish court of Saint Catherine denied the request for bail by the side accused man for possession of ammunition in Portmore without any permission on Friday, 12 April. The man was arrested by the law enforcement officers in the case on Thursday, 29 February, with illegal possession.

The hearing was conducted on the day in the court where the suspect was taken for the appearance in front of the judge for the proceedings. In the proceedings, the arguments of the opposite side went against the suspect which led to the refusal of bail.

In the Portmore case of unauthorised possession of ammunition by the suspect, the collected evidence against him was presented in front of the judge which was some photos of the accused man in a smartphone belonging to him.

It is mentioned that in the pictures on the phone, the man was seen holding a gun. There are no records found about the documentation of the gun and the suspect also failed to prove his authority to possess a lethal weapon.

The case was heard by Judge Desiree Allyene, who noted that authorities recovered many photos of the suspect like this from the device, based on which, the verdict went against the suspect due to the seriousness of the allegations.

The man was held with ammunition by the police officers on duty while conducting stop and search exercises in the vicinity of Portmore Pines Plaza. The man was stopped by the officers and searched on the day the illegal possession was revealed from a bag he carried.

The man was found with twenty-eight counts of ammunition of 5.56 calibre, which was unauthorised, after which the police officers arrested him on the spot and taken into custody. Eventually, the man was charged with the offences committed by him in relevancy to the case.

The accused was identified as Ramone McDonald in the documents. It is said that this ammunition possession case of Portmore is now transferred to the Gun Court of Jamaica.

The people of Jamaica said in the case, “Long time when we heard that someone denied for bail by the court. All the time, these criminals get bail easily and leave open for common people to commit more crimes. Authorities must be strict against them. This is good that this criminal is refused for bail. No dealer of death must be allowed to live in open society no matter what.”