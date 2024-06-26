Babysitter accused for murder of 02-year-old in Couva.

Trinidad and Tobago: The case of murder of a 02-year-old baby in Couva turned against the accused babysitter after the autopsy report. The autopsy report of the dead baby revealed blunt force trauma, the reason for death, which came out on Monday, 24 June. The little kid was found dead at the home of the babysitter while the parents were away.

The accused lady is identified by her official name, documented as Kelly Ann Hope. The suspect of the murder is a resident of Couva whose house is located in the settlement along Grant Street. The deceased baby was named Xaevi’el Glasgow, who lived in the residence along Mon Desir Road in South Oropouche, Trinidad.

As per the reports on the murder case of a baby in Couva, the incident was explored on Friday, 14 June. The accused was hired by the parents to take care of their baby while they went away for work. On the day also, the parents left their baby with the assistance of the babysitter at her home, where the child took last breaths.

At nearly 08:00 pm, the incident was noticed by the father of the child when he returned back to the home of the babysitter. It is said that when the father of the baby collected his child on his way back home, he realised that the kid was not responding. It seemed like the baby was sleeping but on further check the father got worried and immediately raised a call to the emergency health services.

Subsequently, the little child was rushed to the Couva district health facility, where medical staff on duty took responsibility and examined the baby. After the examination, the doctor on duty said that the baby was no longer alive, and he made his official pronouncement following the test.

The case in Couva was notified to the law enforcement authority, and the murder complaint was registered. The officers from the Couva police station took charge and found their way to the victim. The response was made by the assigned officers, including WPC Sotillo, PC Parris, and PC Seemungal, who collected the information from the hospital personnel.

In the early examination, it was reported that a swelling was observed on the forehead of the baby. The dead body of the baby was transferred to the Forensic Science Centre for post-mortem. The result of the post-mortem revealed that the baby suffered internal bleeding, which became the reason for the death.

On the basis of the scenarios around the murder of the baby in Couva, the babysitter was booked by the police officers. The investigation is active, and the Director of Public Prosecutions is also involved in finalising the charges to be laid on the accused for the court hearing.