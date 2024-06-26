Erin physical confrontation in relatives left two injured

A physical confrontation was reported among relatives at their home in Erin which led to the injury of two individuals on Sunday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A physical confrontation was reported with lethal use of tools as weapons among relatives at their home in Erin. The physical fight led to the injury of two individuals, one man and one woman, on the morning of Sunday, 23 June, around 08:10 am.

It is said that the dispute in Erin, Trinidad, was initiated by the man who got injured in the act and turned into a physical confrontation. The man was reportedly assaulted once again a few minutes after the fight with relatives, after which he was admitted to the hospital.

The two injured individuals are identified in the police report, which mentioned their details, among whom one was a 49-year-old man, recognised as Daniel Phillip officially. The other injured person was a 20-year-old woman, know by her name Naomi Wilson as per documents.

As per the reports on the Erin confrontation case, the relatives were gathered in the family house located along the Carapal road extension when the crime was rooted. It is said that in the morning gathering, Daniel Phillip entered the house with an aggressive approach and ignited the dispute.

Reportedly, Daniel Phillip was carrying a cutlass and a hammer in his hands at the time of his appearance. The man allegedly had the intention of attacking the relatives, which led to the altercation. The relatives got involved in a physical fight with Daniel and charged against him altogether, which left the man with injuries.

The man was attacked by the relatives with a piece of wood, hitting him with multiple blows over his body. During his resistance against the relatives, Daniel picked up his hammer and threw it with the intention of hitting all who were beating him. The hammer found the woman victim, who got a hit over her head and was left with severe injury.

Straight after, Daniel Phillip managed to left the Erin home after the physical confrontation. However, after a few minutes, at some distance away, Daniel was ambushed by two assailants who started beating him. The two assailants were armed with a piece of wood and a baseball bat, with which they assaulted the man.

Somehow, Daniel again managed to escape the attack, after which he went straight to inform the law enforcement department about the act. The emergency health service was also called for help and assisted the injured man and woman to hospital. In the hospital, both individuals were examined and treated by the doctors on duty.

The injured woman in the case of physical confrontation in Erin was treated and discharged. Meanwhile, the man was reported to be in serious condition and was admitted for the medical procedure at the San Fernando General Hospital. The police department handed the case to a team of officers who are taking note of the criminal act and investigating the matter.