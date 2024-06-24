Matura home invasion resulted in triple murder, one injured

Four members of family got attacked during home invasion, among whom three got killed and one left injured at their property in Matura.

Trinidad and Tobago: Four members of the family got attacked by unknown assailants during a home invasion, among whom three got killed and one left injured at their property in Matura. The reason for the act is considered to be an attempt of robbery, while the victims were sleeping at the home along Mendoza Street in the early hours of Sunday, 23 July, 01:10 am.

The victims of the murder during the invasion of their Matura house are identified in the police reports. The details of the three deceased victims are disclosed as a 21-year-old named Malcolm Richardson, a 20-year-old named Andre Meloney, and a 17-year-old teenager named Sherwyn MacFallen. All three victims were cousins in relation living in Trinidad. The fourth victim of the attack, who was left injured in the act, is identified as a 30-year-old man.

As per the information shared by the police department on the Matura house invasion case, the unknown assailants entered the house while the victims were sleeping at their family house. It is said that the entry was made without any authority from the back side of the house. In the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects made their way into the property through the yard of a neighbour by breaking the fence.

The criminal act of shooting and murder after the invasion of the house in Matura was also captured in the CCTV camera. The reports mentioned that the suspects were armed with lethal weapons and were asking for cash and valuables during the execution of criminal intentions. The victims, who were asleep, were alerted after observing the weird noise inside the house and faced the assailants. In the act, the suspects fired several bullets, which eventually became the reason for the death of the three cousins.

The injured victim in the crime also got hit by two bullets in his chest, however, he managed to escape from the shooting with his life. The incident of the fatal attack was noticed by the sister of Malcolm Richardson, who is also the cousin of Andre Meloney and Sherwyn MacFallen. Whitney Sookdeo, the sister of the victims, heard the shooting explosions, after which she got worried and checked the security cameras.

Through the CCTV, the sister saw the act of house invasion and shooting by the unknown assailants straight after which she reported the crime to the Matura police department. The eye-witness mentioned in his reports that she observed two armed suspects fleeing from the house. In response to the report, an active team of police officers was deployed at the mentioned address of the crime.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital, where he was supported and examined by the doctors on duty. The wounded man was suffering from the collapse of his lungs due to the gunshots, for which he was admitted and treated. The dead bodies of the deceased victims were taken for the autopsy, and the crime site was seized for investigation. The case of murder and home invasion in Matura is taken over by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.