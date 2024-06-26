Security guard shot bandit during attempted larceny in Chaguanas

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department is investigating the case of a shooting by a security guard who left a bandit injured in Chaguanas. The act was recorded in the early hours of Monday, 24 June, around 03:30 am in the locality of Pennywise Plaza. The bandit was spotted by the guard stealing from a computer store, after which he took charge.

As per the statement given by the security guard, he was serving his duty in the locality when he spotted the bandit running out from the Wizz computer store in Chaguanas, Trinidad. The guard mentioned that he was alerted by a loud banging sound, after which he made his way to check the reason for the disturbance at Pennywise Plaza, Endeavour.

Reportedly, the security guard, during the surveillance of the area, found a male suspect exiting the computer store. It is said that the bandit went inside the store forcefully with the intention to loot the valuable items. The bandit was a man of African origin who was trying to flee from the place but was stopped by the security guard.

The security guard instructed the bandit to stop and surrender, which the suspect refused to follow. In response, the guard pulled out his service gun and fired multiple shots in the air to warn the bandit of possible consequences. However, the bandit, instead of surrendering, advanced towards him with a crowbar in his hand.

The security guard took immediate action against the aggressive approach of the bandit and pulled the trigger by pointing a gun in his direction. The shooting by the guard on duty in Chaguanas left the bandit injured in his right leg. Straight after, the law enforcement department was given a call by the guard, explaining the situation emerged at the place.

In response to the report, the crime investigation department of Chaguanas took charge and arrived at the mentioned address. At the site, the responding team of officers recorded the case of larceny and store breaking. The officers found the injured bandit, who was bleeding from the wound on his leg, after which the report was confirmed.

The statement by the security guard was also recorded by the officers on duty, after which the investigation was initiated by blocking the site. The emergency health service was also contacted form help of which the bandit was assisted to the Chaguanas Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation is in the process by the police department in the case of shooting a bandit by a security guard in Chaguanas. The crime scene was examined, where broken pieces of glass were found. The crowbar used by the bandit was also seized with other potential evidence. The officers also recovered a plastic bag full of electronic items stolen by the culprit.