Arima man escaped alive with injuries from lethal shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old man was left wounded with gunshot injuries in Arima during a targeted shooting by three armed assailants. The incident was recorded while the victim was travelling along the Santa Monica Gardens locality in his motor vehicle on the night of Monday, 20 May, around d 11:30 pm.

As per the reports, the victim man was injured in the shooting attack while a motor vehicle stopped him on his way in the locality of Arima. Arima is a town in the northern part of Trinidad Island. The victim was travelling to his destination in his motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Fielder car of blue colour.

It is mentioned that the other motor vehicle which stopped the victim in his way was a white coloured wagon. The wagon was occupied by the assailants who were reportedly possessing lethal firearms with them. It was clear that the assailants attacked the victim as their only target how they blocked his way specifically.

Subsequently, after blocking the road, three suspects got out of the suspected motor vehicle with the guns in their hands. They all pointed their aim at the victim and launched a lethal attack firing several bullets in his direction. The sudden attack left the victim injured in his car as he got hit on his right shoulder and his hip on the right side.

However, before getting any life-threatening injuries to his vital organs, the victim attempted an escape from the place of the attack. The injured victim fled in his motor vehicle and managed to escape Alice from the crime scene. As he was on his way home to save his life, he spotted a police vehicle on surveillance in the area from home he asked for help.

The injured victim approached the police officers on duty in the region and introduced himself while asking for help. The entire situation of the Arima shooting attack was explained to the police officers after which the action was taken by the lawmen. The officers on duty were PC Dominique and PC Brown who made their way to the crime scene.

The information of the lethal attack on the victim was passed by the officers to the police department. Immediately, the injured victim was assisted to the Arima Health Facility in an emergency to get treatment for his wounds of gunshots. In the hospital, the victim was reported out of threat after he was admitted and treated for his injuries.

The injured victim of the Arima shooting attack was identified through the sources. The 47-year-old man is known by his documented name Michael Mayers. Michael Mayers is a local resident of Santa Monica Gardens in the locality of Mausica in Arima town.

Eventually, the investigation was launched by the police department as the law enforcement officers from Northern Division police and the Northern Division Task Force took charge in response to the information. A team of assigned officers including CPL Barrath, WPC Amzar, Sergeant Ramsey, CPL Romany, PC Thanoo, and WPC Dipnarine are tracing the culprits with the help of collected clues.