Off-duty police officer lost service gun in Saint Augustine robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A 38-year-old male police officer became a victim of a robbery while travelling along Warner Street in Saint Augustine. The police officer was off-duty at the time when he lost his motor vehicle with his licensed service gun on the night of Wednesday, 08 May, around 10:30 pm.

At nearly 10:30 pm, when the police officer was moving on the roadway, his motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Aqua Sedan, was overtaken by another vehicle along the road. The other motor vehicle went ahead of the police officers after which it suddenly stopped while blocking the roadway.

After observing this sudden stop, the police officer also pushed the break of his car to avoid an accident. Straight after, the two individuals who were occupying the motor car emerged out of the vehicle and approached the policeman. Among two suspects, it is said that one was holding a firearm.

Before the victim police officer was able to understand anything, the suspect with a gun raised the firearm against him and announced the robbery. The suspect ordered the policeman to get out of his motor vehicle at gunpoint. As he went out of his car, the police officer was searched by two suspects and relieved him of his licensed service pistol.

The sources say that the firearm of the police officer was a pistol of 9 mm which was loaded with sixteen counts of ammunition in its magazine. With a service pistol, the suspects also took an amount of cash with the cell phone of the lawman. After looting the valuables, the suspect ordered the police officer to lie on the ground.

Subsequently, the suspects took possession of the motor vehicle belonging to the victim police officer and fled from the crime scene. Immediately, the victim policeman raised an alarm for help and contacted the police department. The entire incident of robbery against him on the roadway of Saint Augustine was explained to fellow police officers.

In response to the case of robbery on a police officer in the area of Saint Augustine, a team of assigned investigating officers from Saint Joseph Police Station came into action. Police officers from the Port of Spain Task Force also joined the investigation and eventually found the stolen motor vehicle of the victim lawman.

Reportedly, the motor vehicle was discovered by the investigating team of officers from the locality along Robertson Street, off Parsley Street in Laventille, a suburb of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The vehicle was recovered about two hours after the incident. The investigation is ongoing under the guidance of W-Cpl Williams to find the culprit of the robbery in Saint Augustine.