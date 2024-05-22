Burnt dead body found in Fyzabad assumed to be of missing man

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Trinidad and Tobago recovered the dead body of a male in burnt condition near Ramatally Park locality of Fyzabad. The burnt dead body which was discovered on the morning of Monday, 20 May, around 10:00 am, is assumed to be a missing man from identification of belonging on the body.

As per the reports, the information about the burnt dead body in the locality of Fyzabad was passed to the law enforcement department by an unknown individual. The unknown individuals saw the scene of the crime and alerted the police department about the incident through a phone call. Straight after getting the information, the officers from the local police station took initial steps.

At nearly 10:00 am, after receiving the report of an act of crime in the area of their jurisdiction, a team of police officers on duty made their way to the mentioned spot in the locality. On the scene, responding police officers found the dead body of a man in burnt condition. It is said that the area around the dead body was also burnt.

The investigating police officers took the area under seizure and started the initial procedure to collect the relevant clues. As the investigation in the case went further, the connection of the dead body got attached to another case of a missing man in Fyzabad. It is assumed that the dead man was no one else but a local senior citizen who went missing on Thursday, 16 May.

The assumption was made on the basis of the belongings found with the dead body in Fyzabad which are identified by the relatives of the missing man. The missing man was identified in the reports with his documented name of Russell Bianco. Russell Bianco was a 64-year-old man who was a security officer by profession. He was serving his duty at Pepper Village Government School.

It is said that the belt and boots collected by the officers with the burnt body were the same that the missing man was wearing on the last day he was seen. In the inquiry, it was known that the resident of the locality observed a bush fire on Thursday, the same day when Russell went missing.

As further investigation is being carried out by the police department, the dead body was removed from the rime site and was transferred to the forensics for post-mortem. The DNA testing and autopsy reports are supposed to bring clarity to the case while giving giving direction to the investigation.