Trinidad: US woman brutally killed in late night attack, suspect held with murder weapon

Police confirmed that they have detained a suspect in connection with the brutal killing of a woman at her Arima residence.

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago: The victim, Petula St Rose severely injured during a violent late night attack at her Arima home shortly after her return from the US. The incident occurred on Friday May 29, 2026 around 11 p.m. The suspect, Darley Taylor, allegedly looking for another woman got into a violent confrontation with St Rose, who then sustained severe injuries to her head and wrist.

Reports suggest the suspect went to the residence looking for another woman who recently returned to the country from the States but ended up attacking St Rose instead. Following the incident, she was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for treatment.

Police immediately responded to the registered report and launched a search for the suspect. They eventually detained Taylor after 3-4 days of the incident. Officers also confiscated a cutlass believed to have been used in the attack.

The investigations are still ongoing for the tragic incident, as the culprit is detained for questioning.

Citizens are questioning the safety and security of the residential areas and the island as a whole. They demand stricter punishments and laws for criminal offenders. The government is expected to pay more attention towards criminal laws and the security framework of the country.