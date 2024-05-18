Four Venezuelan with one local detained with ammo in Mayaro

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department detained four Venezuelan nationals with a local resident during the execution of a search warrant in Mayaro. Among the foreign nationals, one was male with two females and a little kid, who were held early on Thursday, 16 May, around 02:00 am.

The exercise in Mayaro, a town of Trinidad on the southeastern side of the island, resulted in the arrest of four Venezuelan nationals who are identified by their ages. Among all, two women were 31 years old and 27 years old, whereas the man was 21 years old. The little child with them was a 05-year-old boy.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation was conducted by a team of assigned officers from the Mayaro CID in a targeted residence along Manzanilla Road. The action was taken to excited a search warrant under the guidance of Sergeant Mohammad which led them to for Venezuelan nationals in Mayaro address.

At nearly 02:00 am, the team of police officers on the basis of trusted information made their way to the marked address in the locality to find and seize illegal possessions. After launching a search exercise in the house in Mayaro, the officers on duty found unauthorised ammunition. There were six counts of 9 mm ammunition which were seized instantly.

At the time of the warrant execution, the house was occupied by five individuals, on inquiry four were found to be from Venezuela. The fifth individual was a 26-year-old man from Trinidad, who was also the owner of the place. The local man was immediately arrested by the police officers for the offence of illegal possession.

Subsequently, the foreign nationals were questioned by the police officers on duty who verified their background and why they were in Trinidad and Tobago. After the inquiry, the Venezuelan nationals were not able to disclose their valid documents to be in Mayaro. There was also no evidence of legal entry into the nation with them.

Straight after the Venezuelan nationals were detained and the immigration division of Trinidad and Tobago was alerted about the case. The foreign nationals are currently under interrogation process while the case is proceeding under the guidance of Inspector Mahabir and CPL Joseph.