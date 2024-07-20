67-year-old lady lost gold chain in Princes Town robbery.

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of an armed robbery against a 67-year-old female pensioner is reported in which two miscreants snatched a gold chain from the neck of the victim in Princes Town. The criminal act is under investigation, which was executed against the old victim in the open during daylight on Wednesday, 17 July, around 01:40 pm.

The old pensioner who lost a gold chain during a robbery in Princes Town is identified in the police reports. The old pensioner is mentioned in the case as a local resident of the region in her late sixties who belongs to a settlement in the town of Trinidad. The other details about the victim lady are not confirmed for now.

As per the available information on the Princes Town chain snatching robbery case, the old victim was on her foot in the locality along Cacique Street when the crime took place on the day. The victim woman was walking on her way when the two male suspects approached her in an aggressive manner.

It is mentioned in the reports that the victim lady observed the two miscreants walking behind her. The suspects were constantly following her from some distance, after which they approached the lady. Among the two suspects, one was carrying a firearm, which he pulled against the old lady to threaten her.

Reportedly, the armed man placed the gun to the waist of the female senior citizen and announced the robbery. Straight after, the other male suspect spotted the gold chain on the neck of the old woman, after which he made the move. The miscreants snatched the gold chain from the neck of the victim lady.

Subsequently, the two culprits fled from the scene and went along Buen Intento Road after the successful armed robbery against an old female resident of Princes Town. Immediately, the old victim arrived at the nearby police station and filed a complaint. The police officer on duty noted the crime that took place in their area of responsibility.

The dedicated officer from the Princes Town Police Station took charge of the robbery case against the female pensioner. The inquiries are being executed to find the two involved miscreants in the armed act of robbery. The investigation is active under the guidance of PC Siewdass.