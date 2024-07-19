Arima police probing murder case of missing Valencia man

Trinidad records another murder case of a kind in which a 21-year-old man went missing and was later found dead in the locality of Arima.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Twin Island Federation recorded another murder case of a kind in which a 21-year-old man went missing and was later found dead in the locality of Arima. The dead body of the male victim was discovered by the police department along the Eastern Main Road in the early hours of Thursday, 18 July. The dead man was already reported missing to the police department by his relatives, whose body was later found lifeless.

The dead body of the victim in the Arima murder case was found covered with gunshot wounds, which confirmed that the man was killed in a fatal shooting attack. The dead man in his early twenties is identified in the police reports, who is mentioned by his official name, Brandon Bruce. It is disclosed that Brandon Bruce was a resident of a settlement in Valencia, Trinidad.

As per the provided information about the murder case in Arima, the victim was away from his home to spend some time in nature, for which he came to stay in a shack that was only fitted with a couch. The victim man was staying in the shack located at Balisier Road off the Eastern Main Road, where later he was found dead. It is informed that Brandon Bruce came to live at the place on the evening of Tuesday, 16 July, around 07:00 pm.

Reportedly, the man was dropped at the location of a shack by a relative. The matter was highlighted on the next day when the relative of the victim went back to the place to see him but was not able to find the man. On Wednesday, 17 July, the relatives checked the shack and found that Brandon Bruce was not inside or around the place, but the floor was covered with blood, which was still fresh.

The discovery of fresh blood on the ground of the shack raised suspicion and made the relative worried about Brandon Bruce. Immediately, the relative made contact with the police authority and explained the situation. Straight after, the missing report of Brandon Bruce was registered and the police officers took action to trace the man.

Subsequently, a team of dedicated police officers started the investigation under the guidance of Sergeant Williams to find the missing man. The shack and area around it were taken over and searched for the collection of clues. The proceedings by the Crime Scene Investigators led to the recovery of several spent shells at the site.

Eventually, the case of murder in the locality of Arima was registered by the police department as the victim, Brandon Bruce, was found in the locality near the pond at a short distance. The dead body of the missing man was found, who was reported to have suffered several gunshot wounds. There was also a tattoo on the body of the dead man, which helped in the identification of the victim by the relatives.

As the shooting attack is situated as the reason for the death of the victim, it is assumed by the investigating police team that the man was ambushed by the unknown assailant before the attack. It is believed that the man tried to escape the attack in order to which he fell into the pond. This is the third similar case recorded in the nation in the last few days. The previous two deaths were reported in Petit Bourg and Biche.