Cunupia businessman lost $17,000 in robbery and abduction case

Trinidad and Tobago: Another case of robbery and abduction registered by the police department in which a male victim got looted in the act by three unknown suspects in Cunupia. The victim is reported as a businessman who lost a sum of seventeen thousand dollars from outside his house in the beginning hour of Wednesday, 17 July, around 12:25 am.

The crime of robbery and abduction was executed by the three suspects in Cunupia, Trinidad, while representing themselves as members of the police department. It is said that the three suspects possessed a motor vehicle and were covering their faces and hands with masks and gloves, which kept them unidentified during the criminal act.

The victim man, who was abducted by the suspects and also lost his earnings in the robbery, is mentioned as a resident of Cunupia. The victim is mentioned in the reports by his profession as a businessman who owns Jin Du Restaurant and Bar. The man lives in a house along Chin Chin Road in Cunupia, Trinidad, where he was targeted by the three suspects.

As per the reports on the Cunupia abduction and robbery case, the victim businessman was standing just outside his house when a motor vehicle arrived at the place. The motor vehicle was a Nissan X-Trail car of black colour, whose registration number is noted as PBY 3352. It is said the man had just returned from his business place when he was approached by the suspects.

The time was nearly 12:25 am when three men who were occupying the motor car emerged out of the vehicle. The three unidentified men went to the businessman and claimed to be police officers. The suspect asked the victim to cooperate with them as they needed to search him, while showing a piece of paper represented as a search warrant.

It is mentioned in the reports that suspects acting as police officers searched and took seventeen thousand dollars carried by the businessman, which was collected from his sale on the day. After taking the cash amount, the fake police officers ordered the victim to get inside their vehicle. The suspects mentioned that the businessman needed to go to the police station with them.

The victim followed the instructions and took a seat inside the motor car of the suspect, and they all left the place. As the criminal act of robbery and abduction was executed, the suspect took the victim away from his neighbourhood in Cunupia. The suspect then stopped the motor car near Foster Road and asked the victim to get out of the vehicle, after which they made a good escape.

Immediately, the businessman realised the crime had taken place against him, after which he contacted the police department and filed a complaint. The victim informed the authorities about the three suspects acting as police officers who committed the crime of robbery and abduction outside his Cunupia house. The police officers registered the case and are probing the matter.