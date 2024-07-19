26-year-old man suffers wounds in Sangre Grande shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigating team of the law enforcement unit is probing the matter of a shooting in the locality of Sangre Grande in which a 26-year-old man was ambushed and left injured. The wounded victim of the firing case in the North Eastern Settlement of the town was reported to the police authority after the open act during the daylight on Wednesday, 17 July, around 11:18 pm.

In the town of Sangre Grande, Trinidad, the injured victim of the shooting case in the locality was identified in the police reports. The man in his mid-twenties is identified as Aquill Arrindell, which is his name in the documents. Aquill Arrindell is a local man, who lives at Cedar Wood Drive in North Eastern Settlement of the town.

As per the sourced information on the shooting case of Sangre Grande, the incident took place on the day in the same settlement form where the victim belong. It is said that the victim was at a shop in the locality along Poui Avenue when the open firing was observed by the unknown assailants. The crime was rooted when Aquill Arrindell heard the sound of the loud explosions caused by a shooting in the area.

Reportedly, the time was noted at nearly 11:18 pm, when the victim became fearful for his safety after the unexpected shooting started in the settlement of Sangre Grande. The victim man immediately thought of his protection and ran from the spot in order to find a shelter to hide amid the criminal act. The man found a spot to take cover where he stayed to keep away from the shooting but eventually failed.

It is mentioned in the reports that the victim was not able to keep himself safe for long as soon he realised that he had been hit by the bullets during the shooting. The statement noted by the investigating police disclosed that the victim felt a burning sensation on his left arm and left knee, after which he realised that he was wounded.

Subsequently, the injured man of the shooting raised the alarm for help and was eventually assisted to the Sangre Grande Hospital after the shooting came to a rest. Aquill Arrindell was examined by the doctor in the hospital, where he was treated for injuries. It was reported that the victim suffered a gunshot in his left arm while his left knee was grazed by the bullet.

The police department was also notified about the shooting incident in the North Eastern Settlement of Sangre Grande. A dedicated team of police officers from the local police unit took initial charge and confirmed the report, after which the investigation began. The crime scene was protected and was searched, in which the responding officer collected nine shells of 9 mm bullets. PC Phillip is conducting the investigation.