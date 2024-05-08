42-year-old mason killed by shooting while working in Mt Hope

Trinidad and Tobago: A 42-year-old man was declared dead after being found bleeding due to the shooting in Mt Hope while doing work. The assumption is the man became a victim of a robbery, as he lost three thousand dollars cash and chain, which led to his death on Monday, 06 May, around 02:00 pm.

The deceased victim of assumed robbery and the fatal shooting attack in Mt Hope is identified with his name and resident. The documented name of the victim is disclosed to be Shane Jackson. Shane Jackson was a resident of the Pioneer Drive locality in Sea Lots, a locality of Trinidad located in the northwestern part of the island.

As per the reports, the victim of the shooting, who was a mason by profession, was doing his work on the day at the home in the settlement along Mt Hope Road. It is mentioned that the victim was in the bathroom of the house where he was doing repair work alone when the incident of crime took place against him.

The crime of shooting on the victim was first explored by the residents of the house where the man was working. At nearly 02:00 pm, the suspect allegedly entered the house and launched a fatal attack on the victim which took his life. The sound of the shooting echoed around which alerted the owners of the house and raised concern among them.

Immediately, the people in the home went to explore the reason behind the multiple explosions when they spotted the injured victim on the floor. The victim was injured with several wounds from gunshots and covered with his own blood. They checked the place and around but no suspect was spotted by them as the culprit already made his way out of the place after the crime.

Straight after, the house owners went forward for the rescue of the victim and informed the situation to the police department. The law enforcement unit assigned a team of officers to take action in response to the information of the shooting on a man at a house in Mt Hope. The crime scene was seized to collect the clues left behind by the suspect that could give direction to the investigation.

A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division arrived at the crime scene who were joined by the designated medical officer. The police officers initiated the investigation while collecting information from the owners of the house. In the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim man was losing his chain and some cash around three thousand dollars which he was possessing before the attack.

On the basis of the information collected, the early assumption is made that the reason behind the crime was the intention of robbery. Meanwhile, the victim man was found dead at the place of the incident. The designated medical officer examined the body of the victim and ordered the removal of the body from the site for further proceedings.

The investigating officers found 7.62 mm spent shells of bullets from the scene which was seized. The investigation to find the culprit of the Mt Hope shooting is ongoing under the leadership of W-Cpl Jules.