Accused of mason’s murder booked in Sangre Grande 

Two accused men are charged in a case of murder of a local resident of Sangre Grande by stabbing, who are expected to appear in court.

Trinidad and Tobago: The two accused men are charged in the case of the murder of a local resident of Sangre Grande by stabbing. The suspects are expected to be taken to the High Court for a hearing for the committed offence on Sunday, 15 July. The information on the recent update of the murder case and court schedule is shared by the police authority.

The details of the accused individuals in the murder case in Sangre Grande, Trinidad, are disclosed by the police department. The reports mentioned that among the two suspects, one is a 24-year-old man whose original name is Anthony Ramnath. Anthony Ramnath is normally called by his given name, that is, Sunny Boss, who is a construction worker in his field of occupation.

Meanwhile, the other victim of the murder case is named as Ishmael Garcia in the documents, who is a 25-year-old man. Ishmael Garcia works as a coconut vendor to earn his daily expenses. It is noted that both the accused men of murder are local residents, who belong to a settlement of the Sangre Grande district.

The information about the deceased victim is also clarified and released to the public, as per which the dead individual was a 39-year-old man. The dead victim was known among the people by multiple names that were Keron Jack, and Darko. Keron Jack was also a local who lived in a neighbourhood of the district and worked as a mason by profession.

As per the reports on the Sangre Grande murder case, the fatal incident was rooted on Friday, 05 July. On the day, the victim was approached by the suspect and was stabbed multiple times, which left the man wounded in severe condition. The suspect then fled from the crime scene, after which the victim lost his life and was declared dead.

The information was passed to the police authority, after which the department of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Two, along with the Eastern Divisional Gang Unit, got involved in the murder case of a mason in Sangre Grande. Eventually, the suspects were traced and arrested jointly by the dedicated officers on Tuesday, 09 July.

Subsequently, the legal proceedings were continued, after which the suspects were charged with the advice of Joan Honore Paul, the acting Director of Public Prosecutions. The suspects were finally laid with related charges of murder by Cpl Oliver from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Two on Friday, 12 July.

The investigation in the Sangre Grande case was conducted by a dedicated team of police officers, which was supervised by Inspector Mungroo, Inspector Ag. Simon, and woman Inspector Sylvester. After completing the investigation, the collected evidence and clues were filed together, and a case was submitted for the scheduling of the accused in front of the Master of the High Court for trial.