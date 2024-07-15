Port of Spain: One of two brothers hospitalised after stabbing attack

Two brothers got attacked by two assailants at their shop, which led to the stabbing of one victim in a locality of Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two brothers got attacked by two assailants at their shop, which led to the stabbing of one victim in a locality of Port of Spain. The crime was reported along Frederick Street, where the brothers were selling doubles in the early hours of Saturday, 13 July, around 02:00 am. The act is disclosed as the result of an attempted robbery by the assailants who demanded money from the elder brother, who was injured in the act.

As per the statement recorded in the case stabbing in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the incident against the brothers took place after nearly half an hour when the shop was opened for selling doubles on the day. It is said that the locality was quiet at the time like every Saturday. The suspects entered the scene when the elder brother was busy with his work and the younger brother was eating doubles.

It is mentioned that the elder brother was turning his back to the entrance when the two individuals came into the shop and announced their intention of robbery. One of the suspects was carrying a knife, which he pulled out to bring fear into the brothers. The assailants asked the victim to hand them over his wallet and all the cash they were having while raising the knife to the neck of the elder brother.

In reaction to the act of the assailants, the younger brother intervened and retaliated against the suspects, which led to a scuffle. The younger brother grabbed the knife with his hands in order to protect his elder brother, which wounded his hand with cuts on his palms and fingers. As the physical confrontation started, the suspects slammed and pushed the brothers on the ground.

Reportedly, the bandits of the Port of Spain stabbing case tried to snatch the wallet of the victim but were not able to take it. After failing to fulfil their intention and facing the struggle by the brothers, the suspect attacked the elder brother and stabbed him multiple times. The criminal act was noticed by some people walking from the same route who came to take note of the situation.

As the suspect saw people around coming to the shop, they instantly made their way out of the scene. The people nearby came to the rescue, and the information was shared with the police department instantly. After receiving the report of a crime in a doubles shop in the region, the local police unit arrived at the site and started the inquiry and investigation.

The injured victims of the stabbing case were assisted to reach the Port of Spain General Hospital. In the hospital, the younger brother was treated for his wounded hand, and the elder brother was admitted for the treatment of his severe wounds of stabbing. The elder brother is reported to be in good condition, while some reports of the tests are needed to be checked.