Police seize firearm in Princes Town, five held with illegal items

Police arrested of five individuals for possession of illegal firearm and banned substances in the operation initiated from Princes Town.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department reported the arrest of five individuals in total for the possession of illegal firearm and banned substances in the operation initiated from the Princes Town district. The anti-crime operation followed the different localities around the Southern Division. The successful operation was executed by the dedicated police officers on Saturday, 13 July.

As per the details shared by the authorities, the action was taken by the assigned officers of the Southern Division Task Force, who targeted the locality of the Princes Town district of Trinidad to seize the illegal firearm. It is said that police officers searched the target, which helped them to recover the unlawful possessions.

It is mentioned that the intelligence-based step taken by the team of police discovered a firearm, which was a loaded pistol. The magazine of the pistol was containing around five counts of active ammunition, which were seized immediately. The two men were also taken into custody by the responding team as they were not able to disclose the license for the firearm possessed by them.

The details of the two suspects were also shared by the police, who were arrested for the crime of possessing an illegal firearm from Princes Town. Among two suspects, one was a 40-year-old man, who was a local resident, while the other was a 21-year-old man, who was coming from the Cascade neighbourhood of Port of Spain.

After the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of an illegal firearm from the locality of the Princes Town district, the crime operation exercise was continued, which led to the arrest of three more suspects with the finding of illegal items.

Reportedly, the police department seized a quantity of cocaine from a suspect and some illegal devices that were possessed by two individuals. All the suspects were booked and laid with relevant charges, while the illegal possessions were collected as evidence against them.

The crime eradication operation was conducted by a dedicated team of officers and was executed between 04:00 pm and 08:00 pm on the day. The mission was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Soodeen, ASP Phillip, Inspector Mohammed, Sargent Joseph, and Sargent Mason. The investigation is under process.