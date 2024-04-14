Woman in Guyana brutally raped and beaten to death

A woman in Guyana was brutally raped and beaten by two men aged 18 and 25, causing an incised wound to her neck, fractured cervical spine and Asphyxiation.

Guyana: A woman in Guyana was brutally raped and beaten by two men aged 18 and 25, causing an incised wound to her neck, fractured cervical spine and Asphyxiation. It was revealed during the post-mortem examination that these injuries caused the death of the woman.

Two men, ages 18 and 25, of No. 0 Village, Corentyne Berbice, confessed to brutally raping and killing 52-year-old Nandalall, a domestic worker also from the said village.

This was revealed by the Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, on Friday evening. Nandalall, also called ‘Sharda’ semi-nude body, was found with several wounds in the Corentyne back on Friday, April 12.

Following the discovery, her son, 23-year-old Bhojdev Narinedat, told reporters that his mother left home around 12:30 hours on Thursday, April 11, to go to the backdam to pick mangoes, a short distance from home.

Narinedat, who is a mechanic, stated that after his mother ventured to the backdam, he went to work around 13:00 hours.

According to Narinedat, while he was at work, he was informed that his mother had not returned home. He said that after receiving information, he became worried and left work in search of his mother.

The man said, “Me go and me collect one of my cousins and we drive down to Number reef and search in the whole reef. We come back and call somebody and we go with headlight and we go back again. We call she name and we still nah hear she…till like after 3:00 a.m we stop search and when we stop search we get one hour rest.”

Narinedat said that after the search party came up empty-handed, they continued searching yesterday morning.

“Just we wake, we gone back and search, me and meh two other cousins. So we go down in Number 55 reef. Me two cousins take the left-hand side of the dam and me take the right hand. Whilst walking up me deh watching under dem bush. All of a sudden, like 75 feet away, I saw a red cloth and blue shirt. Whilst I walked in to approach it, it was my mother. Was bare blood all over she face; she neck get one cut; she body half go down was naked,” he revealed.

After the body was discovered in the bushes, the police were alerted, and investigators ventured to the area. Nandalall’s body was removed from the area by undertakers.

“She was a friendly person, she never made no bad with nobody like if she ah go reef or so, we never hear complaint like that. She used to plan a farm. She gets some visitors and she want make lil mango achar. So that she went to look for mango. We want justice because the condition wah me see me muma in it hurt me,” Narinedat added.

The 52-year-old leaves to mourn two sons, a daughter, along with other relatives and friends. Investigations are ongoing.