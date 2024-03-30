Guyana: Man stabbed ex-wife with knife, sentenced jail for 11 years

A man has stabbed her ex-reputed wife with a knife and was found guilt in Guyana on Wednesday.

Guyana: A man has stabbed her ex-wife with a knife and was found guilty in Guyana on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail for the crime and the punishment was imposed in Berbice High Court.

A criminal named Christie tried to kill his ex-wife due to which the trial judge ordered that he will be held on remand until his sentencing hearing. During the hearing, the offender apologized and also claimed that his ex-wife had lied to the Police.

In addition to that, his ex-wife also claimed that she has also faced domestic violence due to which the wife applied for a divorce. She also mentioned that the violent domestic also caused her nightmares and other causes.

The Judge mandated that Christie receive credit for the time he spent on remand. Judge Barlow ordered that this offender participate in skills training in a subject of his choosing and counselling sessions designed specifically for those convicted of crimes related to domestic abuse in order to support his rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Christie and Mohamed lived together at Fort Ordinance in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) for two years, according to court records detailing their connection.

However, that relationship was terminated in April 2021 due to issues that arose from Christie’s unemployment, as per a statement Mohamed provided to the police.

She added that Christie left their shared house as a result. She did, however, report that on May 2, 2021, while she was at home, Christie, while armed with a knife, ambushed her.

The woman also said that he had a hammer with him. She said that she was using her phone when Christie slashed and attacked her, saying, “Oh, that’s what you’re doing.”

Following the incident Mohamed remembered being knocked out and waking up at the New Amsterdam Hospital, where she received treatment for her head and neck injuries for a week.

Regarding Christie, he escaped on foot, causing the Police to publish a wanted bulletin for him. The now-convicted man, however, stated in his caution statement that he acted in self-defence and that Mohamed had attacked him with a knife first before he disarmed and stabbed her.