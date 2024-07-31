Woman accused in fraud case freed by Saint Andrew Parish Court

Jamaica: The Parish Court of Kingston and Saint Andrew observed a case in relation to a car importation scheme in which a woman was accused of fraud. The accused suspect was presented in the court hearing in which the judge gave a final verdict in the natter and freed the woman of laid charges on Tuesday, 29 July. The order was passed after getting no strong evidence against the suspect to prove her guilty.

The lawyer in favour of the victim raised an argument in front of the judge to not accept the guilty plea against her client on the basis of not situated arguments by the opposite side. The suspect in the fraud case of Saint Andrew, Jamaica, is identified in the reports as a 19-year-old woman, whose name is disclosed as Sashana Evans. The suspect, Sashana Evans, was charged with multiple offences of fraud for which she was arrested, and the trials were going on in the Kingston and Saint Andrew parish courts.

The teenager was facing the charges of obtaining money by means of false pretense, conspiracy to defraud, engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, receiving stolen property, non-delivery of goods or service on a contracted date, failing to issue a report, and illegally making available data. The suspect was found involved in the crime and was arrested and charged by the police authorities, after which she was scheduled for trial in court.

On the day of the verdict in the court, the case was heard by Lori Ann Montague, Parish Judge, who passed the order. The application asking for no acceptance of the suspect’s guilty plea was submitted to the court by Rodain Richardson, attorney-at-law. The argument presented with the application was an ask from the opposite side to establish the intent of the offence. The suspect’s side argued that the woman had no intent to commit an offence and that accepting the guilty plea would be a miscarriage of justice.

It is mentioned that the judge of Kingston and Saint Andrew parish court accepted the argument of the suspect’s side and asked the opposing side for further evidence, which they failed to present. After considering all the arguments presented in the court, the judge passed the order to release the accused. The woman was removed from all charges of fraud, and the allegation related to the car importation scheme in Saint Andrew also went awry.