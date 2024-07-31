Police probing shooting on 15-year-old boy in Steer Town.

Jamaica: The law enforcement authority registered one more case of shooting against a teenager in which a boy was left injured after the lethal attack in a locality of Steer Town. The victim was a 15-year-old boy who was at a public place of gaming and sports lounge on the evening of Monday, 29 July, around 07:30 pm. The victim survived the attack by an unknown assailant but suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The young victim of the shooting attack in the locality of Steer Town is mentioned as a local resident of the Saint Ann parish of Jamaica. The boy in his teenage years was one among the many people present at the place during the time of the attack. The victim was enjoying his time at the Flares Games and Sports Lounge when the unknown attacker targeted the site.

As per the information available about the Steer Town shooting case, the victim boy was wounded in the act when some armed assailants entered the scene with a motor vehicle. The unexpected attack was executed from inside the motor vehicle, which was occupied by unknown assailants. It is said that the armed suspects never appeared out of the motor vehicle to target the victim but just started shooting while the vehicle was still moving.

It is mentioned that the culprits fled from the site while shooting from inside the motor vehicle. The suspects just drive away without stopping the car for once. Meanwhile, the patrons present at the site of the shooting in Steer Town started running and hiding themselves to stay protected from the attack. Anyhow, the young boy got caught by the bullets, and he was left wounded as the open firing came to an end.

Subsequently, the injured boy was helped by the people around him and was taken to the hospital immediately under medical observation to get treatment for his wounds. The hospital staff assisted the victim as the teenager arrived and was examined. The victim was reported wounded by gunshots on his buttocks and neck. The boy was admitted to receive the treatment.

The police department responsible for the region was alerted about the shooting case in the locality of Steer Town in the parish in which a boy was wounded. The charge was taken by the on-duty lawmen in response to the report of the crime. The responding team arrived at the crime scene, and the investigation was launched after seizing the site to collect evidence. The Criminal Investigations Branch of Saint Ann is probing the matter.