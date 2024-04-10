WINAIR, American Airlines lands at VC Bird International Airport, video surfaces

Video of landing of the WINAIR and American Airlines at VC Bird International Airport on the same time has surfaced on the social media on Monday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Video of the landing of the WINAIR and American Airlines at VC Bird International Airport at the same time has surfaced on the social media on Monday. The aircraft American B737MAX8 has landed with Captain Brian Chase and accompanied WINAIR at Antigua and Barbuda.

The glimpses on social media have attracted netizens who lauded both airlines for their effective timing at VC Bird International Airport. Hundreds of passengers travelled to the destination and enhanced their travel experience through several hotspots of Antigua and Barbuda.

WINAIR offers direct non-stop flights between Antigua and Barbuda and St Maarten for five times per week. The service was launched on July 13, 2020, and the flights will operate five times two days a week, aiming to enhance its footprint in the Caribbean region.

In addition to that, the airline also announced the direct flights between British Virgin Island and Antigua which operated on the new route from Tortola to Antigua. The tickets were also announced on sale at the start of the flight, which was held on July 6, 2023.

The service began with one-way tickets starting at $213.90, and offers were also given to the passengers to celebrate the commencement of the service. Besides this, WINAIR also acquired the two aircraft at the time and added them to the ATR42-500 series, one of which operated from Terrance B Lettsome International Airport on the British Virgin Islands to VC Bird International Airport.

The aircraft was known for its amenities, which fulfil the demand of the customer and cater to the needs of the stakeholders from the different markets. WINAIR also increased its service between Canefield Airport to Antigua to daily starting June 28, 2016.

The service operated with the flights between Douglas Charles Airport and St Maarten and Guadeloupe through WINAIR to Antigua.

Along with that, American Airlines also provided non-stop service to Antigua from different destinations, expanding the footprints of the country into the US market. Recently in November 2023, American Airlines announced the expansion of the service from Miami to Antigua for the upcoming summer season 2024.

Commencing on June 5, 2024, the airline will operate a second daily nonstop flight from Miami to Antigua which will fly until September 3, 2024. The aim of the service is to cater to the needs of the travellers during the summer months.

American Airlines also outlined the plans to operate a daily service to Antigua from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to VC Bird International Airport into Spring Season. The service marked the potential of the destination among the tourists and expansion of the airlift sector in the US market.