Antigua: 28 private jets lands at VC Bird International Airport

Antigua and Barbuda: 28 private jets landed on the apron at VC Bird International Airport, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday (January 2, 2023). On the occasion of New Year, the country featured an exceptional boost in the tourism industry.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared glimpses of the private jets and said that these jets had marked the advancement of the country as a tourist destination. Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party said that the destination is getting more access to the world and enhancing the tourism industry.

Netizens reacted to the news and expressed pleasure with the progress and growth in the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda. One of the users said that the news is wonderful as Antigua and Barbuda is progressing under the leadership of Gaston Browne. It added that the economy will surely do well.

Another user mentioned that this development is fantastic as it has really turned into one of the best in the Caribbean. “As a lover of all things aviation, this speaks volumes; perhaps in the future, we can get additional space, build it, and they will come.”

Netizens also mentioned that the news is good as they are bringing money and not taking advantage of the people and the island as a whole. Another user added, ”Good news for us in Antigua and Barbuda.”

The landing of private jets in any country is a good measure and development for its economy and the tourism sector. Antigua and Barbuda is one of the most loved countries in the Caribbean, and tourists from across the globe visit the country for its tranquil and peaceful environment.

The country is also known for its romantic places and rewarded a one of the honeymoon destinations in the Caribbean. The landing of the private jets on the land of Antigua and Barbuda will boost tourism and enhance the number of passengers.

Along with that, commercial air travel will also help in reducing the time for reaching from one destination to another. It will also position the country as the best tourist destination in the world. The number of passengers will rise due to the no wasted time benefit.

The ultimate flexibility of the private jets will enhance the travel experience of the passengers and make them choose it again and again. Besides this, the private jets will also help in enhancing the business in the country with the arrival of the passengers.

It will also provide access to more destinations as the people will find Antigua and Barbuda more reliable. The private jets will enhance the tourism sector, increase business, and enhance the economy with new travel opportunities.

Besides this, the private jets will also promote the local business people as it will give them an enhanced market.