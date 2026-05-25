Tobago man charged with murder after disappearance of two-year-old stepson

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have charged a 24-year-old Tobago man with murder following the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Plaza, whose body has not yet been found.

Police investigation underway in Trinidad and Tobago after Tobago man charged in death of two-year-old boy

Trinidad and Tobago: A 24-year-old man from Goodwood, Tobago has been charged with murder in connection with the death of two-year-old Angelo Plaza, police in Trinidad and Tobago confirmed. Authorities identified the accused as Shannon Miller, the child’s stepfather.

According to the official sources the toddler was reported missing on 11th May, 2026, which launched an island-wide panic. After Angelo’s disappearance was reported immediate action was taken place by the authorities. Immediately large scale investigations took place which also involved multiple agencies.

A meeting was held with a specialist advisor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to examine the details with relation to the child’s disappearance.

Two weeks ahead of Angelo’s disappearance, the authorities officially charged Shannon Miller from Goodwood. After thorough research and all the investigations all the collected evidence was reviewed by the officials. Legal evidence was provided that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has confirmed that the 24 year old man of Goodwood has been formally charged with the offence of Murder. As per the police authorities the accused was charged following a legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

TTPS also reassured people of its unfaltering commitment towards the pursuit of justice. TTPS also ensured everyone that all the investigations were conducted with the highest standard of professionalism, diligence, and integrity.

This whole situation created a widespread search operation involving police, emergency agencies and volunteers across land and sea areas in Tobago. Even though all the forces have been involved in this case, Angelo’s body has not been found yet.

Further investigations are underway. Stay tuned to Associates Times for further updates.