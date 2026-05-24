Stepfather Confesses in Tobago Toddler Murder Case as Search for Body Continues

Authorities in Tobago said the stepfather of two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza has confessed to strangling the child and dumping the body at sea, as search operations continue to recover the remains.

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigation into the death of two-year-old Angelo Tobias Plaza has progressed after his stepfather, Shannon Miller, confessed to strangling the child and disposing of the body at sea near their Goodwood, Tobago home on Wednesday, May 20.

The step father was reportedly taken to Scarborough General Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell in police custody, shortly after his confession, in what police believe he is acting fake just to delay the procedure.

According to police reports, after five days of intense interrogation, the stepfather of the toddler finally confessed his crime of killing and dumping two-year-old Angelo Tobias’s body in the sea on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after his confession, he started complaining of feeling unwell to the officers while being in custody following which the officers immediately took him to the Scarborough General Hospital for medical treatment.

Officers believe that he is faking his illness because he wants to delay the further procedure as the officers were preparing to take him back to the family’s home to point out certain areas of interest including where baby Angelo met his unfortunate fate. They also believe that Miller's sudden health issues are the part of his plan to get warded by the medical staff.

Authorities are still continuing their coordinated operations and searches to find the missing body of a toddler. They are also expected to revisit several locations in Tobago, specifically the location where the child was dumped as efforts intensify to recover the toddler’s body.

Reportedly, the case was instituted on Monday, May 11, when Shannon Miller, the stepfather and Kalifah Tobias the toddler's mother reported him missing, following which the officers launched their active investigation into the matter. During the course, both the parents were arrested and taken into police custody on Friday afternoon, May 15, from their home in Goodwood, Tobago, on suspicion and were held at separate police stations.

They both were interrogated for several days while the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) actively expanded their search, however on Wednesday, the step father finally confessed his crime.

Authorities are eager to investigate the further matter while waiting for the stepfather to get discharged from the hospital.