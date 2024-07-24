Police probing case of sexual assault in Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers are investigating a case of sexual assault on a female victim in a locality of Port of Spain, on which restricted details are disclosed. The unlawful act was faced by a 20-year-old woman at a guest house by two suspects on Sunday, 21 July. The victim woman reported the crime against her to the police department and disclosed that the act took place after she left a party in Belmont.

The victim of the sexual assault in Port of Spain mentioned in her statement that she was attending a party organised in the area of Belmont, a suburb in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. It is said that she arrived at the party in the morning on Sunday, around 07:00 am. The identity of the victim is not confirmed for now, as the investigation is in progress.

As per the available details on the Port of Spain sexual assault case, the woman at the beginning of her twenties was part of a party with her friends where two suspected men were also present. It is said that one of the two suspects was known to the victim woman only through a social media platform, Instagram. The other male suspect was a friend of the man known to the woman from the social space.

It is mentioned in the details that the woman used to interact with the man on the social media app, after which they met personally at the party. The woman told the police that she had a few drinks at the party, after which the accused man and his friend asked her to go somewhere else with them. They planned together to go to a guest house in the nearby area in Port of Spain, where the offence of sexual assault took place.

Reportedly, the victim woman left the party along with the two suspected men and arrived at the guest house. At the guest house, the woman mentioned that the two suspects started abusing her, and she faced sexual assault at the place. After being sexually involved with the woman, the suspect asked the victim to take a bath and wash herself.

Afterwards, the suspects took the victim of sexual assault from the guest house and left her on the way along Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. Eventually, the complaint against the suspect men was filed by the victim at the Besson Street Police Station. The police officers on duty helped the woman and recorded her statement.

Subsequently, the investigation was launched by the dedicated team of the police department, and a manhunt was initiated to catch two suspects. The details of the two suspects are also not known for now. Anyhow, the victim of sexual assault in Port of Spain was taken for treatment to St James Hospital, where she was also examined.