Man Fatally Shot During Police Operation in Cassava Piece; INDECOM Launches Probe

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe after a man was fatally shot during a planned police operation in Cassava Piece, St Andrew.

Jamaica: A man was fatally shot by police during a planned operation in Cassava Piece, St Andrew, on Tuesday morning, May 19. The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the shooting.

The man has been identified as Orlando Salmon, an ex-convict otherwise called "Bomma", who was reportedly released from prison less than two years ago after serving more than a decade behind bars.

According to police reports, the Jamaica Constable Force (JCF) conducted a pre-planned security operation in the Cassava Piece community in St. Andrew on Tuesday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., targeting specific criminal elements or illegal contraband.

On arrival at the location, the armed units attached to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) initiated their operation and started moving into a section of the Cassava Piece community to execute a planned security sweep.

While moving forward in the area the officers encountered the ex-convict Salmon, and upon seeing the officers he allegedly drew a weapon at the officers and engaged them in an armed confrontation.

Upon being confronted by the weapon, the police officers took defensive action and returned fire in his direction, injuring him severely due to which he lost his life. Following the shootout, the officers checked him and recovered a firearm from his possession. The weapon was then immediately seized by crime scene technicians for ballistic testing.

The officers then took the fatally injured man to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

The officers attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations have since launched a probe into the fatal shooting and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Independent Commission of Investigations are looking at every aspect of the matter whether the circumstances stated by the officers are correct or not.

Authorities stated that as of May 21, approximately 130 people had been killed by the officers during an alleged confrontation with the security forces and almost fifteen such fatalities have been recorded so far in May.

Investigation into the killing is ongoing by the officers and further details will be released when it becomes available.